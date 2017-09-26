Harry Styles and Camille Rowe, It's Outta the Bag, They're Dating!!!

Harry Styles & Camille Rowe It's Outta the Bag ... They're Dating!!!

Harry Styles and Victoria's Secret Angel Camille Rowe are TOTALLY dating ... no dude holds a bag unless it's his GF.

Harry and Camille were spotted at an L.A. restaurant Monday and all but confirmed rumors they've been dating. Not even a hand injury deterred the former One Direction star from his gentlemanly duties.

Camille also was spotted at one of his gigs last week. She beamed with pride ... just like she does here.

So ... congrats!!!