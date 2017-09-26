Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott It's a Girl!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are having a baby girl ... sources directly connected with the couple tell TMZ.

TMZ broke the story ... Kylie is pregnant and Travis has been telling friends about the sex of the baby, but now family sources tell us Travis wasn't lyin'.

We've also learned Travis has been privately telling friends about the pregnancy for nearly 2 months, and Kylie is around 5 months pregnant.

What's interesting about the timing ... TMZ broke the story that Kim and Kanye are also expecting a baby via surrogate, and their kid is due around mid January. That means their baby will be born around the same time as Kylie's. BTW, we broke the story ... Kim and Kanye are also having a girl.

Maybe a discount at Cedars is in the works.