Anthony Scaramucci Launches His Own News Outlet

Anthony Scaramucci's ready to restore balance with "The Scaramucci Post."

The former White House Communications Director teased his new venture earlier this month but The Mooch is finally revealing details -- "The Scaramucci Post" will host a launch party at his restaurant, The Hunt & Fish Club in NYC on October 2 and the site claims to be "the center lane in a two-lane highway."

Check it out ... Scaramucci's adamant the pendulum's been split in half with far-right views against far-left views, leaving the center wide open. The site's tag line -- "Everything in moderation, including moderation."

