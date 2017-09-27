Young Dolph Recovering from Surgery, Gunshot to the Ass

Young Dolph Gunshot to the Ass, But Recovering

Young Dolph is recovering from surgery after getting shot in Hollywood, but he won't be sitting down, comfortably anyway, for a while ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the Memphis rapper tell us he was hit at least twice -- probably more -- during the shooting. We know he was hit in one of his arms and his butt. He underwent surgery Tuesday night, and we're told he'll be okay -- his injuries are non-life threatening.

As we reported ... LAPD has arrested one person in connection with the shooting, and our law enforcement sources tell us Dolph's rival, Yo Gotti, is a person of interest.