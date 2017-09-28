Denver Broncos Players: No More Kneeling For Us

The Denver Broncos players say the days of kneeling for the national anthem are over -- and beginning Sunday, they will all STAND together.

The players issued a statement moments ago ... acknowledging the split this past Sunday when several players took a knee and others stood for the anthem before playing the Bills.

"Last week, members of our team joined their brothers around the NFL in a powerful display of unity ... As controversial as it appeared, we needed to show our collective strength and resolve."

But now, the players say they will be united in standing together moving forward.

"We may have different values and beliefs, but there's one thing we can all agree on: We're a team and we stand together -- no matter how divisive some comments and issues can be, nothing should ever get in the way of that."

"Starting Sunday, we'll be standing together."