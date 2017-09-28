Trina Performed at Bachelorette Party for Gucci Mane's Fiancee

Gucci Mane's Fiancee Keyshia Gets Lace, Strippers & Trina For Bachelorette Turnup!!!

Normie bachelorette parties have strippers -- Gucci Mane's soon-to-be wife had strippers AND a performance from rap legend Trina!!!

Gucci's marrying Keyshia Ka'oir next month in Miami in a million dollar ceremony ... and her single life sendoff wasn't cheap either. We're told Keyshia and her pals holed up at The Palms in Las Vegas last weekend, and the main draw was Trina ... who earned $10k for the gig.

The event had plenty of cameras, too -- nothing freaky going down, just taping for Gucci and Keyshia's BET special. So much for "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas."