NBA's Kelly Oubre Jr. 'I'm Not a Lesbian' ... I'm a Grown Man!

NBA's Kelly Oubre: 'I'm Not a Lesbian, I'm a Grown Man'

Breaking News

Washington Wizards baller Kelly Oubre ﻿is setting the record straight -- saying he's "NOT a lesbian" ... despite what some fans say.

The 21-year-old rising star was talking to CSN Mid Atlantic about some of the crap he gets from opposing fans ... and dropped this shocker.

"People call me a lesbian a lot. They think I look like a female girl or a teenage girl or something."

So, why the lesbian jabs? Oubre says he thinks he knows why ...

"I understand I'm a pretty dude. They might be mad that their wife likes me or something."

But to be clear -- "I'm not a lesbian. I'm a grown man."

"I've heard that multiple times. I guess it's something to try to get under my skin, but at the end of the day I know who I am."

And now you know.