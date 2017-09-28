Prince Harry The Royal Manny

Prince Harry Unleashes Adorable Baby Faces for Little Girl at Invictus Games

Pay attention Meghan Markle ... Prince Harry's got a serious case of baby fever -- based on the baby faces he busted out with a toddler, anyway.

HRH was hamming it up Wednesday with the daughter of British paralympian Dave Henson during the Invictus Games in Toronto. The little girl, Emily, seemed impressed with Harry's face game.

Tongue out, duck lips, shocked hand-over-mouth, nervous grimace -- he had all the classics working.

Meghan wasn't there for the baby face expo, but she's gotta love these pics. Major papa bear material.