NFL's Sean Smith Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Assault

Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith just pled not guilty to felony assault over a July 4 incident in which he allegedly stomped out his sister's BF.

Officials say Smith -- who signed a $40 mil contract with the Raiders in 2016 -- went ballistic on the victim in the early hours of July 4. Investigators say witnesses identified Smith as the attacker.

Officials say the victim was beaten so badly, he was hospitalized in critical condition with multiple broken bones in his face.

Smith -- who posted $80,000 bond -- faces up to 7 years in state prison if convicted.