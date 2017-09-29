Tori Spelling I'd Rather Settle than Grill Benihana In My Burn Case

Tori Spelling Settles with Benihana Over Burns Suffered at Restaurant

Tori Spelling and Benihana put out the fire in their legal battle ... and all signs point to the restaurant chain paying her some cash.

According to new docs ... Tori and Benihana reached a settlement in her lawsuit, in which she alleged she slipped and fell on one of their hibachi grills at the Encino, CA location and suffered deep second and third-degree burn injuries.

Spelling sued in 2015 for medical expenses and pain and suffering, and even if she didn't get her pound of flesh, she at least got an 8-ounce steak from the chain.

Hopefully the settlement included some gift certificates ... that place is delicious.