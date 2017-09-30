Cher Sues BioPharm Company You Ripped Me Off Royally

Cher Sues Biopharmaceutical Company for Ripping Her Off

EXCLUSIVE

Cher is going after a biopharmaceutical company, claiming officials there screwed her by luring her to sell her stock while it was on the cusp of a medical breakthrough that made the company's value soar.

Cher says she bought 300,000 shares of Altor in 2013. Cher says a company official called her and said nothing was going with its HIV and cancer research, so he offered to buy her stock back.

The singer says what the guy didn't tell her was that they had made an incredible breakthrough in both cancer and HIV treatments.

Cher sold the stock and soon after ... the price went through the ceiling.

She's suing for unspecified damages.