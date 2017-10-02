Anthony Weiner & Huma Abedin Take Son to School Ahead of Prison Stint

Anthony Weiner & Huma Abedin Family First Ahead of Prison Stint

Anthony Weiner is soaking up his last days of daddy duty before his nearly 2-year prison sentence begins ... and his estranged wife, Huma Abedin, is even hanging with him.

Nothing warm and fuzzy about it -- just co-parenting -- but Huma and Weiner did come together to walk their son, Jordan, to school Monday morning in Manhattan. It's the first time they've all been seen together since he was sentenced to 21 months in prison for sexting a minor.

Huma filed for divorce from the disgraced Congressman in May after he pled guilty, but looks like they're at least burying the hatchet for the kid's sake.

Weiner has until Nov. 6 to report to prison.