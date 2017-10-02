D.L. Hughley Says Americans Are More Dangerous Than Guns & ISIS

D.L. Hughley Americans More Dangerous Than Guns & ISIS

The most dangerous thing to Americans isn't guns or ISIS ... it's your fellow Americans, according to D.L. Hughley.

We got D.L. Monday morning following the Las Vegas massacre which killed at least 58 concertgoers and injured more than 500.

D.L. points out there were no laws stopping the gunman, Stephen Paddock, from pulling off the deadliest mass shooting of all time. As he puts it ... it's easier to get assault weapons in America than it is Sudafed.

Like a lot of people today, D.L.'s clearly pissed off -- and wondering what it will take to change things.