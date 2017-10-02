Tom Petty Death Celebs, Musicians Pay Tribute ... To Fallen Rock Legend

10/2/2017 10:43 PM PDT

Tom Petty Death, Celebs and Musicians Remember a Rock Legend

Tom Petty's tragic death has left Hollywood shocked, saddened but also thankful for his tunes and influence ... and plenty of stars are honoring the rock and roll legend, including fellow legend Paul McCartney.

Musicians and other celebs alike flocked to social media Monday to pay tribute and offer words of condolences after TMZ broke the story that Tom had gone into full cardiac arrest and was taken off life support.

As you might imagine, many fellow rockers spoke on his passing ... including John Mayer ﻿and Peter Frampton﻿.

Other rockers chimed with honorary posts as well, including Steven Van Zandt, Kid Rock, Paul Stanley and Adam Levine.

But reactions to Petty's death went beyond just music. People like Stephen King﻿, Rob Lowe, Ed Helms, Rob Schneider ﻿and Lin-Manuel Miranda﻿ posted tributes to Petty ... as did many others. 

Tom Petty died Monday after his family issued a do not resuscitate order on him. He as 66.

RIP