Tom Petty Death, Celebs and Musicians Remember a Rock Legend

Tom Petty's tragic death has left Hollywood shocked, saddened but also thankful for his tunes and influence ... and plenty of stars are honoring the rock and roll legend, including fellow legend Paul McCartney.
Sending love to Tom Petty and his family at this difficult time.— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 2, 2017
Musicians and other celebs alike flocked to social media Monday to pay tribute and offer words of condolences after TMZ broke the story that Tom had gone into full cardiac arrest and was taken off life support.
I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly.— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017
I can't believe we have lost Tom Petty on this already horrible day. My love to his wife & children and the entire Heartbreaker family.— Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) October 2, 2017
As you might imagine, many fellow rockers spoke on his passing ... including John Mayer and Peter Frampton.
Other rockers chimed with honorary posts as well, including Steven Van Zandt, Kid Rock, Paul Stanley and Adam Levine.
Man this cannot be happening. Not Tom Petty please. Our deepest love and condolences to his family and band. A brother and true believer.— Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) October 2, 2017
Just when I thought today could not get any worse…— Kid Rock (@KidRock) October 2, 2017
R.I.P. Tom Petty. Thank you for your beautiful music and inspiration.
No! We have lost Tom Petty. From our opening act in the seventies to becoming a brilliant songwriter and performer I have loved his music. pic.twitter.com/yhyPCfm2l6— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) October 2, 2017
Thank you. You inspired us all so much. pic.twitter.com/0Sb0GUU9N5— Adam Levine (@adamlevine) October 2, 2017
But reactions to Petty's death went beyond just music. People like Stephen King, Rob Lowe, Ed Helms, Rob Schneider and Lin-Manuel Miranda posted tributes to Petty ... as did many others.
Tom Petty gone? That’s just so wrong. What a bad day this has been, in so many ways.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 2, 2017
Tom Petty was on my Mount Rushmore of rock heroes. The writing, the voice, the band. HeartBROKEN.— Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) October 2, 2017
Thank you, Tom Petty, for all of the light you brought to the world.— Ed Helms (@edhelms) October 2, 2017
"Into the great wide open, under the skies so blue..."— Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) October 2, 2017
Tom Petty, an American treasure. Thank you for the musical score to our lives.
I am so grateful for Tom Petty's music.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 2, 2017
Feels selfish to want more, but I always will. Rest in peace. https://t.co/EBOt6J38zx
Tom Petty died Monday after his family issued a do not resuscitate order on him. He as 66.
