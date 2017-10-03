Chuck D Trump's Protecting NRA 'Terrorists' ... Not Americans

Chuck D Says Trump Administration Is Protecting NRA 'Terrorists,' Not Americans

America's terrorist organization isn't a four-letter word, it's only three ... as in the NRA, according to Public Enemy's Chuck D.

Chuck's outrage was obvious when we asked how he was feeling about the mass shooting in Las Vegas -- and he's laying blame squarely at President Trump's feet. As far as he's concerned, the administration's blindly backing the NRA ... even in the wake of atrocities.

Still, PE's frontman sounded hopeful things will eventually change ... but says it's on the next generation to make it happen.