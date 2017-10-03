UFC's Demetrious Johnson 1st Time I Got Punched? All Over WWE Wrestling

Every UFC fighter has an origin story ... and for Demetrious Johnson, his fight career started by the elementary school flagpole -- in a throwdown over WWE wrestling.

Mighty Mouse joined the guys on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs tonight on FS1) -- and was asked if he remembers the first time he was punched in the face.

DJ recalled it like it was yesterday -- and says he was forced to defend The Rock's honor when another kid said pro wrestling was fake.

What started ... was the beginning of a beautiful (and violent) career -- a 26-2 record, a 12-fight win streak and a huge match at UFC 216 in Vegas this weekend.

