TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

UFC's Demetrious Johnson 1st Time I Got Punched? All Over WWE Wrestling

10/3/2017 4:48 PM PDT

UFC's Demetrious Johnson: 1st Time I Got Punched? All Over WWE Wrestling

EXCLUSIVE

Every UFC fighter has an origin story ... and for Demetrious Johnson, his fight career started by the elementary school flagpole -- in a throwdown over WWE wrestling. 

Mighty Mouse joined the guys on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs tonight on FS1) -- and was asked if he remembers the first time he was punched in the face. 

DJ recalled it like it was yesterday -- and says he was forced to defend The Rock's honor when another kid said pro wrestling was fake. 

What started ... was the beginning of a beautiful (and violent) career -- a 26-2 record, a 12-fight win streak and a huge match at UFC 216 in Vegas this weekend. 

Check out the entire interview tonight on FS1. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web