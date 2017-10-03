TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Hannah Jeter That Feeling When Your Husband Just Bought an MLB Team

10/3/2017 6:26 AM PDT

Hannah Jeter: That Feeling When ... Your Husband Just Bought an MLB Team

Breaking News

Hours after Derek Jeter's ownership group closed on the purchase on the Miami Marlins ... #2's wife, Hannah Jeter, hit the town -- lookin' like $1.2 billion!!!

Hannah was spotted out shopping in Tampa on Monday -- with witnesses saying she hit up a high-end shoe shop and a fancy salon before meeting up with her new MLB owner husband.

Derek reportedly has a 4% ownership stake in the group that bought the Marlins -- but appears to have serious pull when it comes to personnel decisions.

Get it, Jeters.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web