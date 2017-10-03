Las Vegas Massacre Shows Back in Business ... But Not All

Las Vegas Shows Hit the Stage After Mass Shooting

Las Vegas will start to crank back up to normal as many of its most popular shows are ready to return to the stage ... but not all.

The Blue Man Group, Penn & Teller, David Copperfield, Wayne Newton, Eddie Griffin, Piff the Magic Dragon and Chippendales will all return to action Tuesday night after canceling performances Monday in the wake of the massacre.

Celine Dion's show at Caesar's Palace will also go on.

Jennifer Lopez, however, has canceled her next 3 gigs this week at Planet Hollywood, saying she's "heartbroken." Cirque du Soleil's "Michael Jackson One" -- which is at Mandalay Bay -- is also on ice for the time being.