Tom Petty Honored by Warner Bros. Records

Tom Petty is gracing a building that was his musical home for many years.

The folks at Warner Bros. Records just rolled out a larger than life mural of the singer, who passed Monday night.

Tom takes the place of Chester Bennington, who was also an artist with the label. As you know, Chester took his own life back in July.

The mural is in a strategic location in Burbank. Singers, actors and actresses traverse the street on their way to various record companies and studios.