Tyrese Investigated by Children's Services Over Abuse Claims

Tyrese is now under the microscope of the L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services over claims by his ex-wife and baby mama that he spanked his 10-year-old daughter so hard she couldn't sit.

Tyrese and Norma Gibson are in a court battle ... Norma's trying to get a permanent restraining order prohibiting him from physically disciplining their kid. She also wants full physical and legal custody. She's worried Tyrese will take their daughter to Dubai, where he has business ties, and not come back. She also wants Tyrese to take domestic violence courses.

She claims Tyrese "beat" the girl between 12 and 16 times. Tyrese says he only struck her once on her bottom. Tuesday in court, Norma's attorney said DCFS is now investigating Tyrese.

It's not uncommon for DCFS to launch an investigation as a precautionary measure.

For his part, Tyrese says Norma is bitter that he married someone else and is trumping up false allegations out of revenge.

Tyrese's lawyer, Terry Levich Ross, tells TMZ bluntly, "She's a lying piece of s***. Tyrese is devastated. He's a good guy and I will prove that."