Duke's Grayson Allen Posterizes Teammate Day After Regaining Captain Title

College basketball superstar Grayson Allen just got his captain's chair back from Duke ... and celebrated by droppin' a 1-handed HAMMER on a teammate in practice.

May have been a little too much sauce for Grayson ... who got all up in Jack White﻿'s grill for the posterization. His other teammates seemed to dig it, though.

Hard to blame Allen for being a little extra springy ... he finally regained his team captain title after being in Coach K's doghouse all junior year, and is primed to have a HUGE senior season.

Still ... might wanna save that action for UNC.