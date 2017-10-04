Stephen Paddock's Girlfriend 'I Never Saw Anything that Would be a Warning'

Breaking News

Stephen Paddock's girlfriend just finished downloading the FBI on what she says she knew about the man who slaughtered scores of people in Vegas ... and she's pleading ignorance.

Marilou Danley's lawyer read a statement from her in which she said, among other things ...

"I knew Stephen Paddock as a kind, caring quiet man"

"I loved him and hoped for a quiet future together with him"

"He never said anything to me or took any action that I was aware of that I understood in any way to be a warning that something horrible like this would happen."

Her lawyer says 2 weeks ago Stephen told Danley he found a cheap plane ticket and wanted her to go to the Philippines to visit her family. She says while she was there he wired money for her to buy a house for her and her family.

And she says she worried the trip and money was his way of breaking up with her.