Stephen Paddock's Girlfriend Returns to U.S. for Questioning

Mass Murderer Stephen Paddock Girlfriend Returns to U.S. for Questioning

Breaking News

Stephen Paddock's girlfriend -- a person of interest in the Vegas slaughter -- returned to the U.S. Tuesday night for what will almost certainly be days of questioning.

Marilou Danley flew from the Philippines to LAX where she was met by authorities. MSNBC got these images of Danley being escorted out of the Bradley International Terminal in a wheelchair.

Authorities want to know what she knew about Paddock's elaborate plan to spray the country music festival with bullets. Law enforcement will also grill her over the $100,000 Paddock reportedly transferred to the Philippines days before the shooting.