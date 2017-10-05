Iggy Azalea Sued You've Been Livin' Way Too Fancy ... Amex Wants its Dough!

Iggy Azalea Sued By Amex for $300k of Overdue Charges

Breaking News

Iggy Azalea can't just "charge it" to Amex anymore ... 'cause the company's suing her famous ass for a FAT unpaid balance.

According to docs obtained by TMZ, American Express is dragging Iggy to court over a $300,000 statement ... which it says is $250k more than her preset limit.

Amex wants the full amount, plus its legal fees.

We know Iggy lives large, she's a rapper after all, but if what Amex says is true ... let's hope she still has the receipt for the fine art that set her back $12k.

We've reached out to her reps ... no word back.