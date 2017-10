Harvey Weinstein In Good Spirits After Sexual Harassment Revelations

Harvey Weinstein yukked it up with the paparazzi just hours after he announced he'll take a leave of absence to get help, in the wake of a story chronicling his long-standing sexual harassment of women.

Harvey was leaving his West Village apartment Friday morning. Check out the video ... he jokes with photogs, telling them he understands they have a job to do.

Weinstein's own lawyer, Lisa Bloom, called him a dinosaur when it came to interacting with women in the workplace.