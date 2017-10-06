TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Rep. Steve Scalise D.C. Shooting Victim Throws 1st Pitch ... At Nats Playoff Game

10/6/2017 5:02 PM PDT

Rep. Steve Scalise: D.C. Shooting Victim Throws 1st Pitch at Nats Playoff Game

Breaking News

GOP House Whip Steve Scalise ﻿just threw out the 1st pitch at Game 1 of Nationals vs. Cubs in D.C. ... just 6 months after being shot and seriously injured at a Congressional baseball game. 

With the help of a walker, Steve made it out to the mound and fired a perfect strike to home plate -- garnering a standing O from the crowd.

Pretty amazing considering Scalise was fighting for his life after taking a bullet in the hip back in June.

FYI, Steve returned to Capitol Hill on Sep. 28 after months of rehab -- tweeting, "I'm back."

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web