Rep. Steve Scalise: D.C. Shooting Victim Throws 1st Pitch at Nats Playoff Game

GOP House Whip Steve Scalise ﻿just threw out the 1st pitch at Game 1 of Nationals vs. Cubs in D.C. ... just 6 months after being shot and seriously injured at a Congressional baseball game.

With the help of a walker, Steve made it out to the mound and fired a perfect strike to home plate -- garnering a standing O from the crowd.

Pretty amazing considering Scalise was fighting for his life after taking a bullet in the hip back in June.

FYI, Steve returned to Capitol Hill on Sep. 28 after months of rehab -- tweeting, "I'm back."