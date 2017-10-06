Rep. Steve Scalise D.C. Shooting Victim Throws 1st Pitch ... At Nats Playoff Game

Breaking News
GOP House Whip Steve Scalise just threw out the 1st pitch at Game 1 of Nationals vs. Cubs in D.C. ... just 6 months after being shot and seriously injured at a Congressional baseball game.
With the help of a walker, Steve made it out to the mound and fired a perfect strike to home plate -- garnering a standing O from the crowd.
Pretty amazing considering Scalise was fighting for his life after taking a bullet in the hip back in June.
FYI, Steve returned to Capitol Hill on Sep. 28 after months of rehab -- tweeting, "I'm back."
Steve Scalise ceremonial first pitch. Majority liberal fanbase puts politics aside, gives loud applause. Classy Nats fans, very classy. pic.twitter.com/wbfQilbJ7L— Barno (@DCBarno) October 6, 2017