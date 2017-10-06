Sheryl Crow Fire Politicians!!! If Gun Laws Don't Change

Sheryl Crow's Ready to Fire the Government If Gun Laws Don't Change

Sheryl Crow is taking a bold stance in the country music world -- saying it's time performers and fans reconsider their outlook on guns, especially semi-automatic ones.

We got Sheryl at LAX Thursday and asked her how the country music community will respond to the Las Vegas mass shooting. Her answer was anything but vanilla, and she certainly wasn't trying to placate country music's conservative base.

Sheryl, who's famously liberal, aims her gun control frustrations directly at Washington in this clip -- and it sounds like she thinks other artists should do the same.