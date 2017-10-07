Colin Kaepernick In Top Secret Harlem Photo Shoot

Colin Kaepernick surfaced in the streets of Harlem on Friday -- rockin' a dashiki and posing with a diverse group of young people ... and TMZ Sports has the video.
It was all for a photo shoot that the people behind the production didn't want you to see -- despite the fact it all took place on a public street in the middle of the day.
Unclear what the big secret is ... but there were people on set with GQ promo materials.
Kaep has been spending time in Harlem lately -- he recently donated $25k to the local DREAM Charter School as part of his $1 million pledge.
I was in Harlem w @nessnitty having an amazing conversation w/ the freshmen class of Dream. Seeing all of your faces gave me hope and motivation we can make this world a better place. We hope you enjoy your brand new backpacks and are ready for the school year ✊🏾RP @wearedream - A few weeks ago, @kaepernick7 donated 25,000 to DREAM as part of his million dollar pledge. Today, he and @nessnitty stopped by to talk to our founding 9th graders about activism, taking risks, and starting difficult conversations. We're so grateful to have friends who believe in our youth and their future. #WeAreDREAM