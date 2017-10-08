Colin Kaepernick Willing to Stand for Nat'l Anthem? ... Uh, Not So Fast

Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Saying He'd Stand for National Anthem NOT True, Per Reporter (UPDATE)

Breaking News

11:48 PM PT -- Jason La Canfora is now saying reports about Colin standing for the anthem are NOT true ... adding he and the ex-QB only talked about wanting to play again.

Standing for Anthem wasn't something that I spoke to Colin about sat. I relayed what had been reported about him standing in the future... — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 8, 2017

Colin would have to address any future demonstrations. I didn't ask him if he would sit or stand. Our chat primarily about his will to play — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 8, 2017

Multiple media outlets cited CBS and La Canfora for the original news ... but that story about Colin being willing to stand has now been removed from CBS' site. Unclear why that was reported as such to begin with. Colin Kaepernick is apparently over his National Anthem protest ... just as long as it means he can play professional football again.

Kaepernick reportedly told reporter Jason La Canfora that he would indeed stand for the National Anthem if he was signed to an NFL team this year.

La Canfora said Sunday that he'd sat down with Kaep and his GF Saturday night, and explained that Colin's primary goal right now is to be a pro QB ... as he's been living in NYC and training privately in Jersey.

La Canfora also says Colin spends a fair amount of time working with youth in Harlem ... as we've recently seen.

After sitting down with Colin Kaepernick for several hours, @JasonLaCanfora says the QB is still actively trying to play in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/R9qTIZ7EQl — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 8, 2017

Still ... the alleged statement on standing is shocking if true -- especially in light of the recent national debate that President Trump himself has weighed in on and gotten tremendous backlash from the NFL.

Gotta wonder if this will change any NFL owners' minds about Kaep.