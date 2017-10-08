Dak Prescott Signed to Cam Newton's Dannon Yogurt Deal After Sexist Comment

Out with the old, in with the new -- that's Dannon Yogurt's philosophy after dumping Cam Newton and signing the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott ... less than a week later.
Dak signed a sponsorship deal with Dannon the same day Cam got the boot last week after making a sexist comment to a female reporter during a press conference. He's reportedly already set to start filming commercials in Dallas this upcoming week.
As we reported ... Cam publicly apologized after Dannon dropped him on Thursday.
Looks like it was too little, too late.