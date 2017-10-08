T.I. Leads Protest Against Houston's Restaurant They Discriminate Against African Americans

T.I. Leads Protest Against Houston's Restaurant, They Discriminate Against African Americans

T.I. led a big group of demonstrators in a protest against Houston's Restaurant in Buckhead, outside Atlanta, claiming the joint treats African Americans like second class citizens.

The protest was ignited after Deb Antney and Momma Dee from "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" were denied service. They tried to get a seating for 7 but couldn't get a table. They say they tried to split up the group but still were blocked from being seated.

The restaurant says the policy of not seating 6 or more walk ins is applied fairly and equally.

Tiny joined T.I., who said the African American community would now speak with their wallets.