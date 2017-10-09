Kylie Jenner Hints She's Having a Baby Boy with Lip Kit Pick

Kylie Jenner Drops Hint That She's Having a Boy ... Too Bad She Ain't

Kylie Jenner clearly wants people to think she's having a baby boy -- which is cute and all ... but it just ain't true.

Kylie tried throwing her followers off the scent on Snapchat Monday by posting a pic of some of her lip kit products -- 2 of which were draped in pink, the other in blue -- with a caption that read ... "Which one? I'm thinking blue ..." tagged with a blue heart at the end.

We presume the post is aimed at her recent baby news -- but it's unfortunately nothing but a red herring. TMZ broke the stories ... Kylie's pregnant with Travis Scott's baby ... and they're having a girl -- just like her big sis Kim is.

Also ... notice that the blue product is flanked by pink on both sides. In other words, read around the lines for this one.