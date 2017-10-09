NeNe Leakes Apologizes for Rape Comment Aimed at Heckler

Breaking News
NeNe Leakes is making a full mea culpa for wishing rape upon another woman.
NeNe posted her apology on Facebook Monday, saying ... "I truly regret and apologize for what I said from the stage in Oakland over the weekend. Sometimes words can cut deep and hurt when you have no intentions of them doing so."
As we reported ... NeNe was getting booed onstage during a stand-up set in Oakland Saturday night when she told one of the hecklers in the crowd she hoped her Uber driver raped her on the way home.
The 'Real Housewives' star went on to explain in her post that she herself has been a victim of abuse, and she should've known better.
One apology down ... one more to go?