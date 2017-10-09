Rachel Bilson Burglars Jacked My Shoes & Purses ... Up to $50k Snatched

Rachel Bilson Hit by Burglars for Up to $50k

Rachel Bilson's in the market for some new shoes, and handbags ... and jewelry -- after burglars hit her L.A. home ... TMZ has learned.

According to law enforcement Rachel left her L.A. home at around 10 AM Friday, and returned about 4 hours later to find the place had been ransacked. It appears the thieves entered through a sliding glass door ... which might have been unlocked.

We're told Rachel's still tallying up the damage, but so far it looks like they made off with somewhere between $40,000 and $50,000 in property.

Rachel joins the long list of burglary victims this year -- including Alanis Morissette, Michael B. Jordan, Kendall Jenner, Jason Derulo, David Spade and Scott Disick.

Tough couple weeks for Rachel, who just split from longtime bf Hayden Christensen.