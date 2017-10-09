Ralphie May Body Found in Vegas Bedroom

Ralphie May's Body Found in Vegas Bedroom

EXCLUSIVE

Ralphie May was found in the bedroom of a private residence, and there was no point in trying to revive him ... he was already dead.

TMZ broke the story ... Ralphie May died Friday from cardiac arrest after battling pneumonia for 6 weeks.

As we reported, Ralphie had performed at Harrah's the night before and afterward went to a private residence. He was in a bedroom -- presumably sleeping -- and was found Friday just after 1 PM.

Paramedics showed but Ralphie wasn't taken to a hospital. He was pronounced dead at 1:28 PM.

The coroner is now investigating, but by all accounts Ralphie died of a massive heart attack.