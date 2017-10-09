Usher Claims Georgia Woman Rolled the Dice by Having Sex in Genital Herpes Case

Usher Claims Georgia Woman Rolled the Dice In Genital Herpes Case

Usher has just doubled down on his defense in the Georgia herpes lawsuit ... when you have sex, you assume the risk of STDs.

The singer just filed legal docs disputing the claims of Laura Helm, in which she scoffs at the notion she assumed the risk of contracting genital herpes by having sex with him. She says in her lawsuit she contracted the STD from Usher.

He says, "With a one in six chance that any given partner could have genital herpes, [she] assumed the risk of contracting an STD each and every time she chose to have unprotected sex with a casual, consensual partner."

As we reported, Helm told a friend 2 days before filing the lawsuit each time she had sex with Usher he used a condom, but the lawsuit claims on one occasion the sex was unprotected.

Usher is trying to get the lawsuit tossed out based on assumption of risk.