Anthony Scaramucci Stick a Fork in the NY Giants ... They Suck!

Anthony Scaramucci says the NY Giants are an absolute dumpster fire -- but they're still probably gonna beat the crappy Browns.

Mooch was leaving Craig's in West Hollywood -- and since he's such a proud New Yorker and NFL fan, we asked how he felt about losing Odell Beckham Jr. for the season.

"I'm more disappointed about the 0-5 record -- it's been a disaster. They're done now," Scaramucci told TMZ Sports.

He even busted out some stats to illustrate just how terrible the G-men are this season.