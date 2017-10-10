Anthony Scaramucci Stick a Fork in the NY Giants ... They Suck!

EXCLUSIVE
Anthony Scaramucci says the NY Giants are an absolute dumpster fire -- but they're still probably gonna beat the crappy Browns.
Mooch was leaving Craig's in West Hollywood -- and since he's such a proud New Yorker and NFL fan, we asked how he felt about losing Odell Beckham Jr. for the season.
"I'm more disappointed about the 0-5 record -- it's been a disaster. They're done now," Scaramucci told TMZ Sports.
He even busted out some stats to illustrate just how terrible the G-men are this season.