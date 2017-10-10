TMZ

10/10/2017 9:20 AM PDT

Anthony Scaramucci: Stick a Fork in the NY Giants, They Suck!

Anthony Scaramucci says the NY Giants are an absolute dumpster fire -- but they're still probably gonna beat the crappy Browns. 

Mooch was leaving Craig's in West Hollywood -- and since he's such a proud New Yorker and NFL fan, we asked how he felt about losing Odell Beckham Jr. for the season. 

"I'm more disappointed about the 0-5 record -- it's been a disaster. They're done now," Scaramucci told TMZ Sports.

He even busted out some stats to illustrate just how terrible the G-men are this season. 

