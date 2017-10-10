Nelly Ex-GF Ashanti Saying 'Less' About His Rape Arrest

Ashanti Takes 'Say Less' Stand on Ex-BF Nelly's Rape Case

Ashanti's reaction to her ex-boyfriend Nelly's arrest was short, to the point ... and more than a little self-serving.

We got the singer at LAX where our photog made a valiant effort to get Ashanti to talk about Nelly's alleged rape case. We broke the story ... Nelly's accuser says the attack happened early Saturday morning on his tour bus.

He's denied the allegation -- but remember ... Ashanti and Nelly famously had a bad breakup. We wondered if she'd have his back. We'll say this, she's nowhere near as supportive as Akon. Instead, her thing is just "say less."

She'll explain.