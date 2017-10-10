TMZ

Bears Legend Mike Singletary I Loooooooove Mitch Trubisky ... But Be Patient

10/10/2017 2:44 PM PDT

Bears Legend Mike Singletary: I Love Mitch Trubisky

EXCLUSIVE

Bears legend﻿ Mike Singletary is ALL ABOUT Mitch Trubisky ... but warns Chicago fans that things ain't gonna change overnight. 

We spoke with Singletary after Mitch-a-palooza on Monday Night Football ... and the Hall of Famer told us he was genuinely impressed with the #2 overall pick. 

But the bottom line for Mike ... the Bears need to let Mitch "be what he is, a rookie," which essentially means it's a growing and learning season -- not a Super Bowl contender season. 

"I definitely think there’s a lot to work with."

Pretty high praise from one of the greatest Bears ever. 

