Ronda Rousey Teases WWE Future, UFC Husband Travis Browne Going Too?

Ronda Rousey still won't officially say she's headed to WWE ... but she sure made it seem like something's cookin' when we got her and hubby Travis Browne ﻿leaving LAX.

When our guy tried to get it outta her, Ronda came back with -- "If you were a real fan, would you really wanna know?"

Before adding that, "I enjoy it more that way, and I don't wanna ruin anything."

Interesting ... especially 'cause WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently confirmed Rousey's offer is still on the table ... and the UFC mega-star was in a promo with Ric Flair's daughter, Charlotte, just last month.

And now ... we got Travis telling TMZ Sports ﻿he might consider a move to the pro wrestling biz too -- "We're still making decisions on my part ... I'm not gonna say no!"