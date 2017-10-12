LaMelo Ball Throws Down Nasty Windmill Dunk, Disses His Old High School

Breaking News
Looks like LaVar's homeschooling is already paying off -- 'cause LaMelo Ball is suddenly crammin' home windmill dunks!!
And throwin' shade at his former high school -- saying they're gonna suck now that he's gone.
In the video ... young Melo grabs the rock off a bounce and throws it down ... before turning up with his boys at a pickup basketball sesh.
The youngest Ball bro hasn't been filmed getting up like this before -- so you can see why they're all so pumped.
But arguably the best part of the vid comes at the end ... when LB slams Chino Hills, saying -- "Mark my words: Without Melo, they losing."
Guess LaVar's not the only one excited with the move.