Michael Buffer Foreman Would Kick Seagal's Fat Ass

Michael Buffer: George Foreman Would Kick Steven Seagal's Fat Ass

EXCLUSIVE

If George Foreman and Steven Seagal ever really get it on, the boxer would beat Seagal's overweight ass all the way to oblivion -- so says Michael Buffer.

We got the legendary announcer outside Craig's in L.A. ... and asked about 68-year-old Foreman challenging the "Under Siege" star to meet him in the ring.

"My money's on George – even though Steven outweighs him by 1,000 pounds," Buffer told TMZ Sports.

FYI, Seagal -- a self-proclaimed martial arts master -- accepted a challenge from Foreman earlier this month.

Dear fight gods ... please let this happen.