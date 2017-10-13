Panthers Attacker Arrested, History of Violent Allegations

The scumbag who socked out a 62-year-old man at a Carolina Panthers game has been arrested for assault, cops have confirmed.
The suspect is Kyle Adam Maraghy -- and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg PD says he's currently on his way to jail.
The CMPD says the 26-year-old is the man who was captured on video brutally attacking another man in the stands at Bank of America Stadium during Thursday Night Football.
We did some checking ... this ain't the first time Maraghy's been accused of violence.
He's been arrested for assault at least 2 times since 2013 -- and has claimed to be a victim in 2 other violent incidents. We're trying to find out if Maraghy was ever convicted.
dude bro & his chicka were standing for the entire game. words gradually got more and more escalated. there previously was a single mom and her son between us, they left halfway through the 3rd. after that, the lid was off. the dude took offense to the couple never sitting down and obstructing his view. the victim telling the dude bro how they’re being jerks and how rude they are for not sitting. the dude bro turns around and calls the victim a “geriatric fuck”, “faggot”, and “hick”. then sucker punches him right in the face. i don’t know if he got away or left in handcuffs, but i hope it’s the latter. edit: to clarify further, both the puncher and punchee were wearing Panthers attire.