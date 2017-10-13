Carolina Panthers Attacker Arrested History of Violent Allegations

The scumbag who socked out a 62-year-old man at a Carolina Panthers game has been arrested for assault, cops have confirmed.

The suspect is Kyle Adam Maraghy -- and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg PD says he's currently on his way to jail.

The CMPD says the 26-year-old is the man who was captured on video brutally attacking another man in the stands at Bank of America Stadium during Thursday Night Football.

We did some checking ... this ain't the first time Maraghy's been accused of violence.

He's been arrested for assault at least 2 times since 2013 -- and has claimed to be a victim in 2 other violent incidents. We're trying to find out if Maraghy was ever convicted.