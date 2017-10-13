Colton Haynes Praises 'American Horror Story' Producers for Editing Shooting Scene

Colton Haynes Gives Huge Props to 'AHS' Producers ... For Editing Out Shooting Scene

Colton Haynes couldn't have said it better -- it was great that 'American Horror Story' producers cut out a shooting scene in the wake of the Vegas massacre.

We got the 'AHS: Cult' star at LAX where we asked him about Tuesday's episode that was supposed to include heavy gun violence in the opening scene. The mass shooting scene, however, was not broadcasted on TV.

The gory scene was still available on FX's on-demand feature. Nonetheless, producers made the point for the mass audience ... and Colton says the decision was spot on.