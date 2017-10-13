Bruce Springsteen Broadway Debut After-Party Is Lit ... Spielberg, De Niro, Hanks & More

Bruce Springsteen Broadway Debut Has A-listers Come Out in Droves

Bruce Springsteen made his Broadway debut Thursday night, but the after-party for his new “Springsteen on Broadway” show looked more like Oscar night.

Bruce, Tom Hanks, Ed Norton, Steven Van Zandt, Jon Stewart, Robert De Niro, Jimmy Iovine, Steven Spielberg and Ralph Lauren all filed into Lauren's Polo Bar in Midtown Manhattan after the show.

Bruce's stripped-down, 15-song, one-man musical -- his wife Patti Scialfa is the only other person onstage for 2 songs -- has been getting rave reviews, including the high praise Spielberg gave us.