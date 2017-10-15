Young Kate From 'This Is Us' Whopping Raise For Season 2

Young Kate from 'This Is Us' Got a Whopping Raise for Season 2

10-year-olds can barely get their hands on a crisp $20 bill, but Mackenzie Hancsicsak, who plays Young Kate on "This Is Us," is already hustling $4k pay raises.

We got ahold of Mackenzie's minors contract for the hit NBC show. It's her first TV role ever and it landed her a $8,210 payday per episode the first season.

Cut to season 2 ... Mackenzie got a huge bump to $12.5k an episode. That's a lot considering her raise for season 3 won't be as much ... it'll only go up about $500 to $13k an episode.

Still ... that's a lot of $20s.