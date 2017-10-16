Conor McGregor Baptizes Conor Jr., Wild Party Ensues

Conor McGregor Baptism Bash for Baby Conor Fire Dancer & Fireworks!

How does the Conor McGregor clan get down with the Lord?

Fire dancers, fireworks and bass-thumpin' live music ... in celebration of Conor Jr.'s christening ﻿over the weekend.

It all went down at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin﻿ ... where McGregor, family and friends took in some serious pyro at the after-party.

Conor Sr. was all smiles for his 5-month-old ... less than 2 months after his insane payday for boxing Floyd Mayweather.

If this is all for a christening ... can you imagine this kid's 1st birthday party?!