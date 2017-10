Snoop Dogg High Praise for Justin Turner ... After Walk-off Homer

From one 'Long Beach legend' to another ... Snoop Dogg had HIGH praise for Dodgers hero Justin Turner after crushing a 3-run walk-off homer against the Cubs Sunday night.

Snoop is known for giving his hilarious commentary -- both positive and negative -- for his favorite sports teams. This time, he was lovin' the late-game drama from his fellow L.B. native.

J.T. took notice ... and thanked the rap icon for the shout-out on Instagram.