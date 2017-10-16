Tom Petty Private Funeral Service at Temple ... Attended by Fam

Tom Petty, Private Funeral Service Attended by Family

Tom Petty was honored this week in a private service that appears to have been attended by only his family and closest friends ... at the same place a Beatle was laid to rest.

Tom's daughter, AnnaKim Violette Petty, posted a handful of photos from the service Monday, which was held at the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine in the Pacific Palisades. George Harrison's funeral was also held there in 2001. He was a bandmate of Tom's in The Traveling Wilburys.

We care about each other and love our bad ass father💜 A post shared by @inviteloveinvitelove on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

Not many details about the procession were immediately released, but the temple was closed to the public on Monday.

We broke the story ... Tom died earlier this month after going into full cardiac arrest ... and ultimately being taken off life support by his family.

His official cause of death is still a mystery ... as the results of a complete autopsy are pending.