O.J. Simpson Parties Like It's 1995 with F. Lee Bailey

O.J. Simpson's inner circle now includes a blast from the past ... F. Lee Bailey.

O.J. and his former famed criminal defense attorney in the murder trial had dinner Monday night at the Palms Hotel in Vegas. A lot's changed since Bailey and Simpson's famous "Dream Team" helped O.J.'s acquittal in 1995.

Simpson, of course, just got released from prison. As for Bailey ... he was disbarred in 2001 and is reportedly broke.

So ... no way the Juice will ask for legal advice or money, right?